It’s June, which means it’s the season of highly anticipated Supreme Court rulings.
We’re taking a look at two cases that shook up the typical partisan fault line on the bench. How did conservative and liberal justices find themselves making unusual alliances on double jeopardy and racial gerrymandering?
Guest: Mark Joseph Stern, Slate’s courts correspondent
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.