On Thursday, the Supreme Court blocked the addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 census and delivered a staggering win for the Republican Party in the case of partisan gerrymandering. Is this just another case of a small win for progressives and a huge win for conservatives? And what do the decisions tell us about the roles of Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh on the court moving forward?

Guest: Mark Joseph Stern, who covers courts and the law for Slate.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks