What Next

Supreme Court Hands Democrats a Small Win and a Big Loss

What do the two major rulings on gerrymandering and the census tell us about how this more conservative court intends to rule?

By

Listen to What Next:

On Thursday, the Supreme Court blocked the addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 census and delivered a staggering win for the Republican Party in the case of partisan gerrymandering. Is this just another case of a small win for progressives and a huge win for conservatives? And what do the decisions tell us about the roles of Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh on the court moving forward?

Guest: Mark Joseph Stern, who covers courts and the law for Slate.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks

Census Citizenship Donald Trump Elena Kagan Gerrymandering John Roberts Podcasts Supreme Court