Arbitrary and capricious: It was a big day at the Supreme Court. First, the court ruled against the proposed 2020 census citizenship question, which had nakedly discriminatory motives. Mark Joseph Stern breaks down the opinion and why it will be difficult for the Trump administration to revive the question, while Richard Hasen points out how it’s still possible. Second, the court refused to rein in partisan gerrymandering, which Stern condemned as the “most disastrous betrayal of the First Amendment in recent memory.” Dahlia Lithwick lays out the cowardice of the decision and the threat it poses to participatory democracy.

Kids’ table: Night One of the first Democratic primary debates was a bit of a mess, hampered by technical difficulties and an overstuffed cast of D-listers. Jim Newell identified the clear winner and Justin Peters the clear loser, and Christina Cauterucci pondered why it still feels like pandering when Democrats say the right things. Don’t miss the rest of Slate’s coverage of the debates.

Toothpaste and soap: While pundits debate whether to call migrant detention facilities “concentration camps,” Dana Stevens focuses on the question at the heart of the crisis: Which children deserve to be cared for? “The children in the camps are thought to deserve nothing because, to Donald Trump and Stephen Miller … they are nothing.” Stevens brings the cruelty of U.S. immigration policy home in a personal, powerful way.

Harder, better, faster, stronger: It’s been a long time since the heyday of life hacking, when technology was viewed as an unalloyed good for the optimization of all human activity. Laura Miller reviews a new book that traces this mentality back to its roots in Silicon Valley and Bay Area hippie culture.

For fun: The weird, true story of the accidental Beatles.

With a little help from my friends,

Vicky