Schoolyard style: Even though House Democrats have issued a subpoena for Trump’s financial records, the president’s lawyers are trying to argue that compliance isn’t necessary because Congress can only gain such investigative authority through an impeachment inquiry, which Speaker Nancy Pelosi has repeatedly refused to kick-start. This unsound argument probably won’t hold up for several reasons, Mark Joseph Stern writes—but at this point, why shouldn’t Democrats just go for impeachment anyway?

God’s plan: The Trump administration’s foreign policy has been extremely inconsistent, frustrating hawks and doves alike. But there’s one group successfully pushing its foreign policy agenda: evangelical Christians. Joshua Keating explains what that looks like and what it means for the long-term stability of the world.

When the old was new: In his third presidential campaign, Joe Biden is solidly carrying the old liberal vote and inviting the disdain of young progressives who see him as out of touch with current times. But when he was first running for the Senate, Joe Biden was, in fact, the hip, young candidate, a fresh face upending the old order and bringing something new to Washington. Jim Newell recounts the story of Biden’s first big campaign—and what it tells us about Biden today.

Legends: The Prince Estate just released a new collection from the Purple One’s legendary vault: Originals, featuring recordings of songs that Prince intended for other artists. Jack Hamilton scours the historic selection, which includes Prince’s original versions of “Nothing Compares 2 U” and “Manic Monday.” Meanwhile, Carl Wilson reviews Bruce Springsteen’s new album, Western Stars, out this Friday, which both musically and thematically goes in some unexpected directions.

For fun: A bizarre saga involving Radiohead, MiniDiscs, and 18 hours of stolen music.

The ’90s are back, baby,

Nitish