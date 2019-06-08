Boston “Straight Pride” Parade Names Alt-Right Gay Provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos as Marshal

Milo Yiannopoulos joins UK Independence Party (UKIP) European Election candidate Carl Benjamin (unseen), known by the online pseudonym Sargon of Akkad campaigning in Exeter, southwest England, on May 13, 2019. GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images

A gay man will be leading Boston’s “straight pride” parade. Super Happy Fun America, which is organizing the parade to “advocate on behalf of the straight community,” announced that Milo Yiannopoulos would be the grand marshal after Brad Pitt made it known he was none too pleased they were using his image to advertise the event. Pitt “made it clear” to the organizers that they had to stop using his name and likeness, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

John Hugo, president of Super Happy Fun America, told the Boston Herald that Pitt “was not super happy” that his image was being used. The group complied and by Friday morning had replaced Pitt’s pictures and mentions with “redacted” and “censored” signs. It then announced Yiannopoulos, who the group described as “the most censored and most lied-about man in the world,” would be the “mascot and Grand Marshall of the parade.” Hugo acknowledged the choice may be a little strange: “I know it’s a little ironic to have a gay conservative as our icon.”

Yiannopoulos explained why he is taking part in the event. “I might technically be a sequined and perfectly coiffed friend of Dorothy’s, but I’ve spent my entire career advocating for the rights of America’s most brutally repressed identity—straight people—so I know a thing or two about discrimination,” Yiannopoulos said. “This parade is a gift to anyone, male or female, black or white—gay and transgender allies, too!—who will stand with us and celebrate the wonder and the majesty of God’s own heterosexuality.”

The group still doesn’t have a permit for the event but Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has implied the group could get one if it fulfills the requirement, even if it would not reflect Boston’s values. “This ‘Straight Pride Parade’ doesn’t yet have a permit, but is working to amend their application for permits to host a public event,” Walsh tweeted Thursday. “Whatever outside groups may try do, our values won’t change. I invite each and every person to stand with us, and show that love will always prevail.”

This "Straight Pride Parade" doesn't yet have a permit, but is working to amend their application for permits to host a public event. — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) June 6, 2019