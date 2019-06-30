New White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham Bruised in Scuffle With North Korean Guards

As President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator exchanged pleasantries, behind the scenes things appeared to be quite chaotic at the hastily arranged historic meeting. While Trump and Kim were all smiles there were lots of tensions between U.S. reporters and North Korean security guards.
Those tensions reached a peak when North Korean security guards tried to prevent U.S. reporters from going inside Freedom House on the southern side of the Demilitarized Zone, where Kim and Trump held their sit-down. Faced with this resistance, Grisham got in “an all out brawl” with North Korean security, a source told CNN’s Jim Acosta. Grisham suffered some bruises from the scuffle, according to the Associated Press. Ultimately, the Secret Service had to intervene.
CNN’s Allie Malloy wrote that at one point, Grisham was physically pushing back against North Koreans and shouted “Go! Go” as she made a path for the reporters to get into the room.
Grisham was named the new White House press secretary last week, taking over for Sarah Huckabee Sanders, whose last day on the job was Friday. Grisham had previously been spokeswoman for First Lady Melania Trump.
