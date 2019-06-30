New White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham Bruised in Scuffle With North Korean Guards

Stephanie Grisham waits as Air Force One is refuelled at Elmendorf Air Force Base while travelling to Japan June 26, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

As President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator exchanged pleasantries, behind the scenes things appeared to be quite chaotic at the hastily arranged historic meeting. While Trump and Kim were all smiles there were lots of tensions between U.S. reporters and North Korean security guards.

This is the moment White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham got into a scuffle with North Korean security guards who were blocking US journalists pic.twitter.com/WSBkdDw17g — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) June 30, 2019

Those tensions reached a peak when North Korean security guards tried to prevent U.S. reporters from going inside Freedom House on the southern side of the Demilitarized Zone, where Kim and Trump held their sit-down. Faced with this resistance, Grisham got in “an all out brawl” with North Korean security, a source told CNN’s Jim Acosta. Grisham suffered some bruises from the scuffle, according to the Associated Press. Ultimately, the Secret Service had to intervene.

To add to madcap day at DMZ, the North Korean security was a little overzealous, at times trying to block US reporters’ view.



New WH press secretary Stephanie Grisham threw herself into it to make sure the US TV camera got into House of Freedom, and it came to body blows. pic.twitter.com/LYWhbJFkF5 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 30, 2019

CNN’s Allie Malloy wrote that at one point, Grisham was physically pushing back against North Koreans and shouted “Go! Go” as she made a path for the reporters to get into the room.

Grisham was seen on camera pushing back North Koreans who were blocking US press. Shouting "Go! Go!" as she created a path for press to join the Trump-Kim meeting. https://t.co/smFer0JwGw — Allie Malloy (@AlliemalCNN) June 30, 2019

Grisham was named the new White House press secretary last week, taking over for Sarah Huckabee Sanders, whose last day on the job was Friday. Grisham had previously been spokeswoman for First Lady Melania Trump.