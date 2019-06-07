The Gist

The Melodies of Evil

In the news, two cute jingles that belie their organizations’ shady business practices.

On The Gist, Joe Biden’s careful moderation leads him astray on abortion rights.

In the interview, Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick is back to talk all about the Supreme Court. How the recent abortion laws passed in the South impact the continued dismantling of Roe v. Wade? And why aren’t the Democrats more animated by the outrageous things happening to our courts? Dahlia is the host of Slate’s Amicus podcast.

In the Spiel, where there’s a jingle, there’s a questionable set of business practices…

