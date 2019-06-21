“Hey U Up”: Sean Hannity’s Desperate, Longing Texts to Paul Manafort

Fox News host Sean Hannity is seen in the White House briefing room in Washington, DC, on January 24, 2017. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

Earlier today, a court unsealed more than 50 pages of text messages that were apparently exchanged between presidential lapdog Sean Hannity and noted crime enthusiast Paul Manafort over the course of a year. The texts, which span from July 2017 to June 2018, show Manafort desperate for an ally and a Hannity who’s just desperate, generally speaking.

You can read the release in full here. The Hannity portion, when read alone, is a grim, troubling text, but true art is supposed to challenge you. We urge you not to look away.

DOJ

DOJ

DOJ

DOJ

DOJ

DOJ

DOJ

DOJ

DOJ

DOJ

DOJ

DOJ

DOJ

DOJ

DOJ

DOJ

DOJ