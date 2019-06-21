The Slatest

“Hey U Up”: Sean Hannity’s Desperate, Longing Texts to Paul Manafort

By

Fox News host Sean Hannity is seen in the White House briefing room in Washington, DC, on January 24, 2017. / AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
Fox News host Sean Hannity is seen in the White House briefing room in Washington, DC, on January 24, 2017.
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

Earlier today, a court unsealed more than 50 pages of text messages that were apparently exchanged between presidential lapdog Sean Hannity and noted crime enthusiast Paul Manafort over the course of a year. The texts, which span from July 2017 to June 2018, show Manafort desperate for an ally and a Hannity who’s just desperate, generally speaking.

You can read the release in full here. The Hannity portion, when read alone, is a grim, troubling text, but true art is supposed to challenge you. We urge you not to look away.

