A flurry of decisions this week, but few big-ticket items. Mark Joseph Stern takes us through the opinions and dissents in Flowers v. Mississippi, Gundy v. United States. and American Legion v. American Humanist Association. Dahlia Lithwick is also joined by Jed Shugerman and Andrew Kent of Fordham University Law School, two of the authors of the Harvard Law Review article “Faithful Execution and Article II,” which examines whether the Constitution holds the president to some higher standard than not just not doing crimes.

