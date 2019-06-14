On Thursday, Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that she will be stepping down as White House press secretary at the end of June. While Sanders has had her share of head-scratching (and outright false) sound bites during her tenure in the Trump administration, she’s certainly matched—and often surpassed—in the outlandish quote department by other dearly departed Trump officials. In honor of Sanders stepping down, see if you can match the quote to the ex-staffer who said it.
1. “If the president puts Russian salad dressing on his salad tonight, somehow that’s a Russia connection.”
2. “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own c—.”
3. “I don’t even know why any of us are here. This is the worst job I’ve ever had.”
4. “Darkness is good. Dick Cheney. Darth Vader. Satan. That’s power. It only helps us when they (the media) get it wrong. When they’re blind to who we are and what we’re doing.”
5. ”It is very biblical to enforce the law.”
6. “When you put a snake and a rat and a falcon and a rabbit and a shark and a seal in a zoo without walls, things start getting nasty and bloody.”
7. ”Every critic, every detractor, will have to bow down to President Trump.”
8. “Good people don’t smoke marijuana.”
9. ”I would ask for wall. We need wall.”
10. “I don’t do well in plaid.”
Answers
1. Sean Spicer
3. John Kelly
4. Steve Bannon
10. Hope Hicks
