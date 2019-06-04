Listen to What Next:

Tom Hofeller was a dedicated Republican operative, committed to achieving GOP political dominance and doing it with utmost discretion. Now, his political legacy is in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court—and all because his daughter shared his old computer archives with the wrong group of lawyers.

Guests: Bob Phillips, executive director of Common Cause North Carolina.

David Daley, author of Ratf**ked: The True Story Behind the Secret Plan to Steal America’s Democracy.

