On The Gist, when science proves George Carlin right.

In the interview, Raphael Bob-Waksberg is the creator of Bojack Horseman, but his so-earnest-it-hurts talent also extends to print. His new collection of short stories is Someone Who Will Love You in All Your Damaged Glory, and he’s here to talk with Mike about love, George Saunders, and why everybody is so down on puns.

In the Spiel, the Patrick Shanahan debacle exposes a White House in shambles.

