To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

Get More Political Gabfest Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Political Gabfest Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Slate’s Political Gabfest via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David French discuss President Donald Trump’s backpedaling, the Supreme Court’s recent decisions on gerrymandering and the U.S. Census, and “Frenchism.”

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• SCOTUSblog: Department of Commerce v. New York

• Brett McGurk for Foreign Affairs: “American Foreign Policy Adrift”

• Will Wilkinson for the Niskanen Center: “The Density Divide: Urbanization, Polarization, and Populist Backlash”

• Marc Hetherington’s Prius or Pickup?: How the Answers to Four Simple Questions Explain America’s Great Divide

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

• John: “Florence Nightingale Was Born 197 Years Ago, and Her Infographics Were Better Than Most of the Internet’s” by Cara Giaimo for Atlas Obscura

• Emily: “Corroborating E. Jean Carroll” on The Daily

• David French: NBA Twitter, the gateway to the joys of professional basketball

• Listener chatter from Abby K.L.‏ @AAbbyK: This Land podcast series from Crooked Media

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, John, and David discuss the Supreme Court’s ruling on the secular meaning of a giant cross on public land.

Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter or post it to our Facebook page. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Research by Claire Saint-Amour.