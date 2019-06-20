To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss Trump’s latest campaign relaunch, Elizabeth Warren’s rise, and Harvard’s decision to rescind Kyle Kashuv’s acceptance.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• David A. Graham for the Atlantic: “Trump Never Stopped Campaigning Long Enough to Govern”

• Matthew Continetti for the New York Times: “The Wave That Could Carry Trump to Re-election”

• Paul Krugman for the New York Times: “Why Isn’t Trump a Real Populist?”

• Emily Bazelon for the New York Times: “Elizabeth Warren is Completely Serious”

• David Brooks for the New York Times: “Harvard’s False Path to Wisdom”

• David French for National Review: “Harvard Demonstrates Once Again That Post-Christian America Is Post-Forgiveness America”

• The Chickenshit Club: Why the Justice Department Fails to Prosecute Executives by Jesse Eisinger

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

• John chattered about Covenant House New York, a shelter and service provider for homeless youth that is fundraising for a new building.

• Emily chattered about the Supreme Court’s ruling this week in the gerrymandering case Virginia House of Delegates v. Bethune-Hill.

• David chattered about William Langewiesche’s piece for the Atlantic, “What Really Happened to Malaysia’s Missing Airplane.”

• Listener chatter from Tevis Jacobs: Justin Quinnell’s website dedicated to pinhole photography.

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John discuss Emily’s process reporting her profile of Elizabeth Warren … and cookies.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.