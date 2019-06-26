Mayor Pete’s Policing Problem

Listen to What Next:

Get More What Next Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to What Next Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Eric Logan, a black resident in South Bend, Indiana, was shot and killed by a police officer in the early morning hours on Father’s Day. Mayor Pete Buttigieg returned to the city, putting a halt to his presidential campaign, to deal with the fallout. The return home hasn’t been so welcoming.

Guest: Adam Wren, contributing editor at Politico and Indianapolis Monthly.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.