Mayor Pete’s Policing Problem

In South Bend, Indiana, constituents are up in arms about the presidential candidate’s response to racist policing.

Eric Logan, a black resident in South Bend, Indiana, was shot and killed by a police officer in the early morning hours on Father’s Day. Mayor Pete Buttigieg returned to the city, putting a halt to his presidential campaign, to deal with the fallout. The return home hasn’t been so welcoming.

Guest: Adam Wren, contributing editor at Politico and Indianapolis Monthly.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.

2020 Campaign Pete Buttigieg Podcasts Police Shootings Police Violence Race