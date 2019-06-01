Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during the the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention at Moscone Center in San Francisco on June 1, 2019. JOSH EDELSON/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed the California Democratic Party State Convention Saturday and was meet with loud cries of “impeach” as the decidedly left-leaning crowd made clear what they wanted as she vowed to continue investigating the president. “I told you this was like coming home for me,” Pelosi joked. The House speaker has been pushing back against calls to begin impeachment proceedings. And while she did not call for the beginning of an impeachment inquiry in her speech on Saturday, she did promise to continue aggressively investigating the administration.

Cries for “impeach” as Nancy Pelosi talks about the Mueller report at California’s Democratic Convention pic.twitter.com/7cEEsO7p2r — Zohreen (@Zohreen) June 1, 2019

The cries of “impeach” grew louder as Pelosi referenced special counsel Robert Mueller. “Why is it that the president won’t defend our democracy from this foreign threat?” she asked. “What is the president covering up?” Pelosi vowed to continue looking into the administration’s actions. “We will go where the facts lead us,” she said. “We will build an ironclad case to act.”

Pelosi appeared to be trying to make sure attendees at the California convention understood there are other possible routes beyond impeachment, noting that numerous committees in the House are working to expose “the full extent of the president’s wrongdoing and corruption and strengthening our hand to challenge the administration in court.”

Pelosi had pushed a similar message during her interview with Jimmy Kimmel earlier in the week. “I think the president wants us to impeach him,” she said. “He knows it’s not a good idea to be impeached, but the silver lining for him is then, he believes, that he would be exonerated by the United States Senate.” And an acquittal in the Senate would likely mean any possibility of holding the president accountable would go down the drain. “So when we go through with our case, it’s got to be ironclad,” Pelosi said. “Ironclad.”