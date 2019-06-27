Listen to What Next:

Republican state senators in Oregon are refusing to go to work. In a state legislature where Democrats hold a supermajority, the walkout is one way Republicans can put a halt to their rivals’ progressive agenda. With several statehouses throughout the nation held by supermajorities, is walking out going to become more common?

Guest: Jason Wilson, journalist and columnist at the Guardian.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.