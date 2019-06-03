Listen to What Next:

Notre Dame basketball coach Muffet McGraw wasn’t planning on making a speech about feminism and gender equality. But at a press conference before the Final Four tournament, that’s just what she did, launching into a screed about the dearth of women in government, politics, corporate C-suites, and sports. “We don’t have enough female role models,” McGraw said. “Men run the world!” The viral moment was a lifetime in the making.

Guest: Muffet McGraw, head coach of the Notre Dame women’s basketball team.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.