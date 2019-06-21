Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, are children growing horns?

In the interview, how does Pandora know what music I want to hear? That’s all thanks to the work of Nolan Gasser, musicologist and the architect of Pandora’s Music Genome Project. He’s here to talk the origins of the project, the classification of music species, and why Sarah McLachlan fans might be in for a surprise. Gasser’s new book is Why You Like It: The Science & Culture of Musical Taste.

In the Spiel, the most ambitious climate deal the world has ever seen.

