House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s political philosophy is an elegant one: If you want to do something bold, you must follow public sentiment, not lead it. Now why can’t House Democrats seem to shape public sentiment? And what makes them so afraid to cross their caucus leader?

Guest: Rachael Bade, Congress reporter for the Washington Post

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.