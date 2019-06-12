The Gist

The Politics of Pith

Should anyone really be concerned with shrinking soundbites?

By

Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

Listen to The Gist via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play

On The Gist, Joe Biden curing cancer.

In the interview, senior writer at the National Review Michael Brendan Dougherty is here to discuss his new book My Father Left Me Ireland: An American Son’s Search For Home. He and Mike talk about Dougherty’s journey into his father’s history, how the immigrant experience shaped his mother, and the ways Ireland has influenced his politics.

In the Spiel, political pithiness.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.

Donald Trump Joe Biden Podcasts