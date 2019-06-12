Listen to Slate’s The Gist:
On The Gist, Joe Biden curing cancer.
In the interview, senior writer at the National Review Michael Brendan Dougherty is here to discuss his new book My Father Left Me Ireland: An American Son’s Search For Home. He and Mike talk about Dougherty’s journey into his father’s history, how the immigrant experience shaped his mother, and the ways Ireland has influenced his politics.
In the Spiel, political pithiness.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.
