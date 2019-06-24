Vaccine dreams: Measles outbreaks are on the rise because anti-vaxxer rhetoric is spreading, right? Daniel Engber isn’t convinced by the conventional wisdom. He digs into the data and finds that “hard evidence in support of this idea has been rather modest.” The real explanation is much more complicated.

Oh, FUCT: The Supreme Court struck down a ban on “naughty” trademarks earlier today, saying that the arbitrary decisions made by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office are tantamount to viewpoint discrimination. As Mark Joseph Stern writes, these decisions are occasionally very humorous: “[T]he PTO registered ‘Grammar Nazi’ but not ‘Coffee Nazi’ and ‘Surf Nazi,’ suggesting some idiosyncratic hierarchy of Third Reich metaphors.” Less silly is the fact that this case might be a preview of the court’s forthcoming partisan gerrymandering ruling.

In bloom: Instagram influencers are flocking to pristine natural habitats, often to the detriment of the very nature they’re supposedly enjoying. Patrick McGuire has seen the perils of social media fame up close at his fiancée’s family’s peony farm. Technology has been a double-edged sword for their flowers. Business is booming, but the “unabashed rudeness and entitlement we saw in the orchard this year was a perfect foil for the pristine, silent beauty of the peonies.”

An elder stateswoman: In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots this Pride Month, Christina Cauterucci is interviewing some queer elders to get their perspectives on how the LGBTQ community has changed over the years and to glean some wisdom for the next generations. First up is 85-year-old Minnesotan Barbara Satin, who has come to find pleasure and power in being a visible, fashionable trans woman in unexpected places.

For fun: An intricate choose-your-own-adventure Twitter thread allows you to be Beyoncé’s assistant

