If you walk to the Ohio riverfront from Owensboro’s City Hall, past the courthouse and the Museum of Science and History, you’ll get to McConnell Plaza. Mitch McConnell Plaza. For years, this town has been courting the Senate majority leader and, recently, it’s paid off. What does the relationship between his office and his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao’s, office have to do with the grants this small city is receiving? Are ethics being violated?

Guest: Tanya Snyder, transportation reporter at Politico. Read her latest story on Mitch McConnell and Elaine Chao.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.