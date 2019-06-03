The Queen

Bobbie and Diana

How Linda Taylor saved one family and destroyed another.

By

Listen to The Queen:

This is Episode 4 of The Queen. Listen to Episode 1 here, Episode 2 here, and Episode 3 here. Subscribe to the show via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, Stitcher, Overcast, Google Play, or iHeart.

Linda Taylor had a tendency to emerge from out of nowhere, upend everything in her path, and then vanish without leaving a forwarding address. The final episode of The Queen focuses on two different stories about the lives Taylor changed. In one case, she helped a vulnerable family escape the degradations of the Jim Crow South. In the other, she kidnapped a child and may have been responsible for her own husband’s death.

Tell us what you think by leaving a review on Apple Podcasts or sending an email to thequeen@slate.com.

The podcast is based on Josh Levin’s new book, The Queen: The Forgotten Life Behind an American Myth.

Podcast production by Emma Morgenstern.

Crime Podcasts Welfare