Saving Civilians, and the Mission

Minimizing “collateral damage” isn’t just morally laudable. It can help win wars.

On The Gist, Trump visits the UK and drags London’s mayor.

In the interview, Larry Lewis doesn’t just analyze civilian casualties in the midst of wars; he’s worked within the State Department to minimize them. His research makes clear that sparing non-combatants isn’t just morally laudable, it can help generals reach their objectives and reduce anti-American sentiment.

In the Spiel, is Caster Semenya running?

