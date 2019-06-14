Justice for Jane Doe: Brett Kavanaugh’s own former court just delivered a sharp rebuke to his jurisprudence in a case about the Trump administration’s blanket ban on abortions for undocumented minors. Despite the now-justice’s efforts in 2017, today the D.C. Circuit struck down the ban altogether, finding that it placed an unconstitutional “undue burden” on a woman’s right to choose. Mark Joseph Stern breaks down the ruling and what comes next in the court fight. Stern also looks at a federal appeals court ruling on the transgender troops ban, finding that, although it overturns a lower court ruling declaring the ban unconstitutional, the new decision provides language that could bolster arguments for trans rights in other pending cases.

Crisis mode: Things escalated this week in the Middle East, with attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman—violence that the Trump administration claims is Iran’s doing. But it’s going to be hard for the rest of the world to believe Trump with his credibility in the pits. Fred Kaplan explains how that makes a dicey situation worse.

Jittering with excitement! Joshua Keating gives us the latest update on Brexit—yeah, that’s still a thing that’s supposedly happening—along with a new marker in the narrowing race to replace outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May. Among this week’s events: a scandal over a candidate who admitted to past cocaine use, and why a “stop Boris” campaign is petering out—because there’s a guy who might be even worse than Johnson.

Oh, Canada: On Thursday night, the Toronto Raptors beat the ever-dominant Golden State Warriors in a heart-racing Game 6, clinching the first-ever NBA title for Canada. It’s a victory for universal health care and Drake, who led wild celebrations in the city streets following the victory. Nick Greene analyzes just what the Raptors did right on their way to beating the best basketball team of the modern era and takes stock of the brutal injuries that so decimated the Warriors. Meanwhile, Josh Levin laments how a common NBA practice unjustly denied Kawhi and co. an immediate, deserved celebration.

For fun: A history of the end-credits movie-summarizing rap song.

