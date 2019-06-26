Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, Trump and Pence talking nonsense.

In the interview, the squeaky wheel gets the grease, especially when it comes to elections.

MSNBC’s Joy-Ann Reid figures that “the hungriest constituency” often gets its way at the ballot box. Black voters sent Barack Obama to the White House; xenophobes got their guy in Donald Trump; and in 2020, the group that swings the vote could very well be the women who regret their inaction in 2016—especially if Kamala Harris or Elizabeth Warren gets the nomination. Reid is the host of AM Joy and the author of The Man Who Sold America: Trump and the Unraveling of the American Story.

In the Spiel, the messiness of leadership.

