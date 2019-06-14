Listen to Slate’s The Gist:
On The Gist, Canada declares war on the plastic straw.
In the interview, Emmy Blotnick has written for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and served as head writer on The President Show. But she also does stand-up, including in her new album Party Nights, where she gets into her love of pop music and why she joined a social networking site… for tea-drinkers. Blotnick’s album is streaming now—and her next show is at The Bell House in Brooklyn on July 6.
In the Spiel, there’s no good reason for the news media to cover Jessica Biel’s anti-vaxxer stance.
Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.