Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

Get More of The Gist Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to of The Gist Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to The Gist via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On The Gist, even in defeat, Jeopardy! genius James Holzhauer made one really smart play.

In the interview, Mike Pesca sometimes bikes to work, and—in full adherence to New York City law—he doesn’t wear a helmet when he does. Should he, or are the benefits of bike helmets overrated? Maria Konnikova gets into it on the latest edition of The Gist’s “Is That Bullshit?”

In the Spiel, the best way to answer a question? Answer the actual question.

Want to see Mike Pesca live? You can, on Slate Day! He’s hosting a panel—The Art of Podcasting—as part of a full day of shows and activities happening Saturday, June 8th in New York. Get your tickets now!

Slate

Get The Gist in Your Inbox We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com

Twitter: @slategist

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.