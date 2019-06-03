The Gist

Out Like a Champ

Even in defeat, Jeopardy! king James Holzhauer managed to make a brilliant calculation.

By

Slate's The Gist

On The Gist, even in defeat, Jeopardy! genius James Holzhauer made one really smart play.

In the interview, Mike Pesca sometimes bikes to work, and—in full adherence to New York City law—he doesn’t wear a helmet when he does. Should he, or are the benefits of bike helmets overrated? Maria Konnikova gets into it on the latest edition of The Gist’s “Is That Bullshit?”

In the Spiel, the best way to answer a question? Answer the actual question.

