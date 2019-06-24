What Next

An Iran Deal Architect Watches It Get Nuked

When it comes to Iran, everyone’s a hard-liner.

Last week, a series of escalations brought the US to the brink of a strike on Iran. But only a few short years ago, the leaders of both countries were celebrating a landmark nuclear agreement. What changed? One of the architects of the Iran Nuclear Deal takes us through the journey, and lays out the Trump Administration’s limited options in the coming weeks.

Guest: Ambassador Wendy Sherman, former Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks

Donald Trump Foreign Policy Iran John Bolton Middle East Podcasts War