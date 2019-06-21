What is it good for? On Thursday night, months of bluster and aggression brought us to the verge of striking Iran—until President Donald Trump pulled back at the last minute. And yet, despite this welcome restraint, we’re still dangerously close to war with Iran for the foreseeable future. Joshua Keating explains why.

Decisions, decisions: It’s been a busy week at the Supreme Court, and our SCOTUS scribes are on it. Mark Joseph Stern examines two cases: a split decision that shows how much the court’s conservatives want to completely upend federal bureaucracy, and an opinion written by Brett Kavanaugh (!) that will help protect black jurors from racist prosecutors. Andrew L. Seidel looks at Samuel Alito’s absurd, ahistorical reasoning in a decision that totally dismisses church-state separation. And Andrew Fleischman explains why a recent case on immigrants and firearms provides a forward path for criminal justice reform.

Pay to play: The Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, the venue that launched the careers of comedians like Kate McKinnon and Nick Kroll, has been going through tough times—the closure of a New York location, layoffs, budget cuts. It’s of a piece with broader, dispiriting trends in the theater world, but UCB’s woes are also very much its own: It doesn’t pay participants, it allegedly has diversity problems, and it may even be losing its industry clout. Seth Simons looks at the situation and asks: Will UCB go down? If so, what will that mean for the future of comedy and the arts?

Hot shots part deux: Today, we launched the first edition of our new 2020 presidential campaign newsletter, the Surge. Written by political correspondent Jim Newell, the Surge will rank the most notable candidates week by week, accounting for triumphs, gaffes, and all. Sign up to get it in your inbox today. In this week’s developments: why Elizabeth Warren has become a top contender, and why Cory Booker’s square-off with Joe Biden has been good for his campaign.

For fun: Postmates’ new slogan is a disaster.

