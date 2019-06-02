Support for Impeachment Surges Among Democrats but Majority of Americans Still Oppose It

A baby sits in a stroller in front of a sing that reads “impeach” while a protest group called Rise and Resist holds a protest in front of Trump Tower demanding that The Trump Organization executives “cooperate with Congress” on March 21, 2019 in New York City. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Democrats are increasingly in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump, with 76 percent saying they support the move to oust the president from office, according to a new CNN poll. That marks a seven-percentage-point increase from April when support for impeachment stood at 69 percent among Democrats, according to the poll conducted by SSRS.

Among Americans as a whole, support for impeachment increased only slightly to 41 percent, up from 37 percent last month. On the opposite end, 54 percent are opposed to impeachment. And despite the slight uptick, it is hardly the highest it has ever been compared to the 47 percent who supported impeachment in September 2018.

The president’s constant soundbite that he is under attack by Democrats appears to be working as 65 percent say he is facing more investigations than any previous president. But that doesn’t mean the public think the investigations are unfair. Almost half of Americans, or 47 percent, say the investigations are justified, while 44 percent say they are not. That is pretty much divided among party lines, with 75 percent of Democrats saying the investigations are justified and 74 percent of Republicans saying they are not justified.

Despite the slight shifts in opinions about impeachment, Trump’s overall approval rating has remained steady and a clear majority continue to disapprove of the president. While 43 percent say they approve of the job Trump is doing in the White House, 52 percent say they disapprove.

The poll comes at a time when Democratic lawmakers are increasingly facing calls from their constituents to begin impeachment proceedings. On Saturday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s speech to the California Democratic Party State Convention was repeatedly interrupted by cries of “impeach” from the audience.