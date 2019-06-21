The Smugglers Getting Rich Off Trump’s Policies

Listen to What Next:
Mexico has agreed to crack down on immigration in response to threats from President Trump. But that isn’t stopping the flow of migrants – it’s pushing it further underground.
Guest: Emily Green, freelance reporter. You can read her latest story on VICE News.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.
