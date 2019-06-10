In the second bonus episode of The Queen, Dan Kois talks to Josh Levin about the process of writing the reporting-intensive book the podcast series is based on. They’re joined by a panel of three distinguished authors, who share their own lessons about what it takes to write a book-length investigation:

• James Forman Jr., the J. Skelly Wright Professor of Law at Yale Law School and winner of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for his book, Locking Up Our Own: Crime and Punishment in Black America.

• David Grann, a New Yorker staff writer and the author of Killers of the Flower Moon.

• Eliza Griswold, winner of the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for her book: Amity and Prosperity: One Family and the Fracturing of America.

This episode was made exclusively for our Slate Plus members, who help support the show.

Production by Jeff Friedrich. Engineering support from Melissa Kaplan and Merritt Jacob. Special thanks to Danielle Hewitt and the Yale School of Management.