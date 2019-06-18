The Gist

Where Christianity Meets Big Oil

Natural resources are often thought of as blessings sent from above. In America, oil is no exception.

In the interview, America’s discovery of oil fields has long been entwined with godly significance—whether these were exploited by oil barons like the Rockefellers or the smaller producers (or “wildcatters”) they contended with. University of Notre Dame historian Darren Dochuk explores the intersection of oil and religion in America in his new book, Anointed with Oil: How Christianity and Crude Made Modern America.

