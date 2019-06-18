Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, Trump knows how to produce himself.

In the interview, America’s discovery of oil fields has long been entwined with godly significance—whether these were exploited by oil barons like the Rockefellers or the smaller producers (or “wildcatters”) they contended with. University of Notre Dame historian Darren Dochuk explores the intersection of oil and religion in America in his new book, Anointed with Oil: How Christianity and Crude Made Modern America.

In the Spiel, Iran and attacks on oil tankers.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.