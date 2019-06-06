What Next

A Health Care Tale of Two States

Washington and Connecticut attempted their own health care reforms. What can they tell us about the future of “Medicare for All”?

By

Washington and Connecticut set out to change health care in their own states using “public option” legislation. With the 2020 candidates discussing Medicare for All, these two states may provide examples of the kinds of resistance the idea will meet in practice.

Guest: Jordan Weissmann, writer at Slate.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.

