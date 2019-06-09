George Conway to Trump: “You Would Have Been Fired From Any Other Job by Now”

George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, has made it a habit of using Twitter to attack President Donald Trump. And he came down particularly harshly on his wife’s boss Sunday in response to a late-night tweet from Trump that acknowledged it was “not at all ‘Presidential’” to attack the media.
“You’re not ‘presidential’ at all, period. You’re mentally unwell. You engage in bizarre, irrational, self-defeating behavior, which prompts criticism of you, which triggers more bizarre, irrational, self-defeating behavior,” Conway began. “You would have been fired from any other job by now.”
The lawyer then went on to call on Trump to resign and “seek the psychological treatment you so obviously need.” He then went on to recommend “two great books discussing your myriad psychiatric problems.” Although it’s obvious Trump won’t read them, “everyone else should,” Conway wrote.
George Conway went on to say that everyone should think about what would happen “if a CEO of a major publicly-held company engaged in conduct remotely similar to what we’ve seen of Donald J. Trump over the past 2-1/2 years.” Conway says that “at a minimum” they would ask for a psychological evaluation although “they’d probably just get a new CEO.”
