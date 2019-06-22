George Conway: Republicans Who Believed Juanita Broaddrick Should Believe New Claims Against Trump

President Donald Trump attends the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on June 21, 2019. SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

Kellyanne Conway’s husband has, of course, not been shy about criticizing his wife’s boss. But George Conway took that to a new level Saturday by not only writing an op-ed piece in the Washington Post but also hitting Republicans with the hypocrisy charge if they refuse to believe the new rape claims against President Donald Trump. It would be “hypocritical” of any Republicans who pushed Juanita Broaddrick’s charges against former president Bill Clinton to not also at least give a fair hearing to E. Jean Carroll, George Conway writes.

George Conway recalls that at the height of the campaign, days after the now-infamous Access Hollywood tape was released, Trump was joined by women who claimed they had been sexually assaulted by Bill Clinton. To his right was Juanita Broaddrick, who claimed Bill Clinton had raped her in a hotel room in 1978. “Trump called Broaddrick ‘courageous,’ and if Broaddrick was courageous, then certainly Carroll is as well,” George Conway writes. “For Carroll’s story is at least as compelling as Broaddrick’s—if not more so.”

“Broaddrick had told her story nearly two decades earlier, first to the media, and then later in a book,” Conway writes. “She had recounted how, in 1978, Clinton asked her up to his hotel room. How he allegedly forced himself upon her. How she tried to pull away. How he allegedly bit her lip, then later told her to put ice on it. How she sobbed. How she told some of her friends. How she didn’t tell the police. Clinton denied her accusations.”

Carroll’s allegation against Trump is “similar,” considering she says she was raped when she was alone with Trump. Just like Broaddrick, she didn’t tell police at the time. And if you analyze the details, “Carroll’s claim, for a number of reasons, actually rests upon a significantly stronger foundation than Broaddrick’s,” George Conway notes. On one hand, Broaddrick had repeatedly denied the allegations before going public and even denied them under oath. In addition, Carroll’s allegation did not occur in a vacuum. “Carroll’s account is supported by the sheer number of claims that have now surfaced against Trump — claims in which women have accused Trump of engaging in unwelcome or forcible sexual conduct or assault against them,” George Conway writes.

With the Carroll-Braoddrick comparison, George Conway isn’t just criticizing Trump though, he’s also indirectly attacking his wife. As Mother Jones notes, it was Kellyanne Conway who went on television to defend Trump’s decision to insert Broaddrick into the presidential campaign. “He believes she deserves to heard and to be believed the way that Hillary Clinton said November of 2015, something I retweeted tonight,” Kellyanne Conway told MSNBC.

“She said all sexual assault victims deserve to be heard.”

Broaddrick was none too happy with George Conway’s op-ed and took to Twitter to call the lawyer “a Sleazy Loudmouth” who is using “my name and credible account of my rape by Bill Clinton to promote his agenda. How disgusting.”

George Conway is a Sleazy Loudmouth wanting to use my name and credible account of my rape by Bill Clinton to promote his agenda. How disgusting. https://t.co/5GxzilzOtm — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) June 22, 2019