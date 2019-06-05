The Queen

Is Linda Taylor Responsible for One of the Most Notorious Unsolved Kidnappings of the 1960s?

What connects the woman who was vilified as the “welfare queen” to a much graver crime.

Is it possible that Linda Taylor perpetrated one of the most infamous child abductions in American history? In this special bonus episode of The Queen, Josh Levin talks to Paul Joseph Fronczak about how Taylor could be connected to the April 1964 kidnapping of a 1-day-old boy born to Paul’s parents, Dora and Chester Fronczak. They also discuss Paul’s search for his true identity.

