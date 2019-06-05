Is it possible that Linda Taylor perpetrated one of the most infamous child abductions in American history? In this special bonus episode of The Queen, Josh Levin talks to Paul Joseph Fronczak about how Taylor could be connected to the April 1964 kidnapping of a 1-day-old boy born to Paul’s parents, Dora and Chester Fronczak. They also discuss Paul’s search for his true identity.

This episode was made exclusively for our Slate Plus members, who help support the show.

Production by Jeff Friedrich. Special thanks to Emma Morgenstern, Merritt Jacob, Megan Wiegand, Danielle Hewitt, and Nevada Public Radio.