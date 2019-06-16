Fox News Poll Shows Trump Trailing Democrats in Hypothetical Matchups

Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden greets the staff at the Tasty Cafe during a quick campaign stop at the restaurant on June 12, 2019 in Eldridge, Iowa. Scott Olson/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign may be mad that some of its internal numbers leaked showing the commander in chief trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in critical states. But they’re hardly the only ones seeing bad numbers for the president. A Fox News poll released Sunday shows Trump coming behind five Democratic hopefuls in hypothetical matchups.

The one who has the biggest advantage over Trump is former Vice President Joe Biden who is ahead by 10 points, 49 percent to 39 percent. Next up is Sen. Bernie Sanders who has a nine-point advantage over the president—49 percent to 40 percent. The other three Democratic hopefuls who were part of the poll also came out ahead of Trump but they were all within the poll’s margin of error of three percentage points. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has a two-point lead over Trump while Sen. Kamala Harris and Mayor Pete Buttigieg each have a one-point lead over the president.

The silver lining for Fox News viewers? Trump is in a better standing now than he was at this point four years ago when Hillary Clinton was ahead by 17 points. “Trump’s current position in the polls is far from ideal,” says Republican pollster Daron Shaw. “But he’s definitely in the game. His base is on board and he’ll have ample opportunity to frame the choice set moving forward while the Democrats battle for voter and media attention in the debates.” A key data point is that voters seem more enthusiastic about a Trump reelection than they were In 2016. Among all voters, those feeling enthusiastic increased by 8 points and a higher 18 points among Republicans.

Trump’s reelection campaign, meanwhile, will be firing several pollster after internal numbers were leaked.