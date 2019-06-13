Listen to What Next:

Mark Zuckerberg used to avoid traveling to Washington, D.C., leaving a lot of the political outreach Facebook needed to do to COO Sheryl Sandberg. Now? He’s personally putting in phone calls to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (who won’t return his calls). What does the incident concerning the distorted video of Pelosi that went viral show us about how the social media giant’s relationship with policymakers is changing? And what does it mean for the 2020 elections?

Guest: Elizabeth Dwoskin, Silicon Valley correspondent for the Washington Post.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.