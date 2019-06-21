Early Morning Explosions Set Off Massive Fire at a Philadelphia Oil Refinery

PHILADELPHIA REFINERY FIRE: Video of the explosion at a Southwest Philadelphia refinery captured by a 6abc Action News traffic camera. https://t.co/Gy3VRZZyyF pic.twitter.com/mbuyg6Lcw0 — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) June 21, 2019

Firefighters were battling a raging fire at an oil refinery in Philadelphia after series of explosions set it alight around 4 a.m. Friday morning. The 150-year-old Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex is the largest refinery on the eastern seaboard and the tenth largest in the country. Within hours, the fire department said the blaze had been contained, but was not yet under control. There have been no reported casualties and the company said it believed all employees believed to be at the complex at the time of the explosion are accounted for.

Landed at 5 a.m. and immediately greeted by an oil refinery fire. My Uber driver is yelling and swearing. Welcome to #Philadelphia! pic.twitter.com/pt3EhsLpbd — Aaron Ragan-Fore (@aaronraganfore) June 21, 2019

Just witnessed this explosion heading to Philly airport.. praying no one was hurt pic.twitter.com/S0fcN50HaT — Jonathan Triboletti (@JonnyTriBBz6) June 21, 2019

It’s unclear what started the fire, which is the second at the facility in less than a month.