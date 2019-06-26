Eric Trump Says He Was Spit On While Out at a Chicago Cocktail Bar

Eric Trump in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 6. Saul Loeb/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Eric, says he was spit on by an employee at a high-end Chicago cocktail bar Tuesday night. The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. at the Aviary, a James Beard award–winning bar in Chicago’s West Loop whose co-owner made news earlier this year by offering to host the Clemson football team for “an actual celebration dinner” after Trump served the national champions fast food at a White House reception. “It was purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems,” Eric Trump told right-wing Breitbart News, which reported that a female employee had approached Trump and spat directly in his face.

The employee was reportedly handcuffed and taken into custody by the Secret Service after the incident, but released after the 35-year-old Trump declined to press charges. A Chicago Police Department spokesman confirmed that local police assisted the Secret Service in responding to the incident.

Police presence outside Aviary after alleged incident between an employee and Eric Trump around 8:30pm pic.twitter.com/1oIiVfsiKj — Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) June 26, 2019

“For a party that preaches tolerance, this once again demonstrates they have very little civility,” Eric Trump said. “When somebody is sick enough to resort to spitting on someone, it just emphasizes a sickness and desperation and the fact that we’re winning.”