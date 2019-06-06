From 2016’s ashes: Elizabeth Warren is having a bit of a moment, and Dahlia Lithwick is cautiously wondering if any woman could (or should) have that kind of moment while Donald Trump is still president. A lot of women think so, apparently, and that kind of traction deserves a second look. Is she just 2019’s Hillary Clinton? Probably not: “Warren is, in brief, almost painfully serious precisely because she is banking on public seriousness, running on the notion that bread and circus have had their day, and it is time now to save the republic.”

Dollar debate: Kathryn Edin and Luke Shaefer made waves with their 2013 study showing that 1.6 million U.S. families had cash incomes of less than $2 per person per day—and that this population had grown more than 150 percent since 1996, implicating President Bill Clinton’s welfare reform in the rise of extreme poverty. Persuasive new research casts doubt on those numbers and, as Jordan Weissmann explains, tells a more complicated story about the holes in the American safety net.

The bomb is back: Are we on our way to a nuclear arms race? It sure seems like it: After withdrawing from the INF Treaty and the Iran nuclear deal, Donald Trump seems like he’s about to scuttle two more arms control agreements the U.S. has with several other countries, including and especially Russia. Fred Kaplan explains the shaky peace mechanisms we stand to lose should Trump pull the plug.

Art imitating life: Mindy Kaling’s Sundance hit Late Night isn’t just a funny workplace comedy about TV writers. It’s also a very personal response to the challenges she’s faced in her career: being forced to prove herself as a “diversity hire” on The Office and being misunderstood as creator of The Mindy Project. Inkoo Kang highlights the narrative left turns Kaling takes in the first feature film where she’s writer, producer, and star.

For fun: A love letter from Ruth Graham to Jeopardy! giant killer Emma Boettcher.

Not overtly charming,

Vicky