Harris Sees Surge After Democratic Debate as Support for Biden Decreases

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris laughs as she rides in a car during the SF Pride Parade on June 30, 2019 in San Francisco, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Sen. Kamala Harris is seeing a payoff after her performance in Thursday’s Democratic primary debate. The senator, who challenged former vice president Joe Biden about his past views during the debate, experienced a six-point bump in support following the debate, according to the latest Morning Consult poll of 2,407 Democratic primary voters. When pollsters asked Democrats for their first choice for president, 12 percent said Harris, which marked an increase of six percentage points from the previous poll taken from June 17-23. That increase came largely at the expense of former vice president Joe Biden as his support declined five points to 33 percent.

The numbers following the debate mean that Harris is tied for third place with Sen. Elizabeth Warren. They’re both behind Sen. Bernie Sanders, who stands at 19 percent. Even though support for Sanders remained steady, Morning Consult points out that while he did’t lose any support among those who say he is their first choice he did see a significant decline in favorability. Sanders experienced a seven-point drop in favorability as 66 percent of Democratic primary voters say they had a favorable view of him. Some others saw declines in favorability but they were all within the poll’s margin of error.

South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg was once ahead of Harris but is now firmly behind, with only six percent saying he is their first choice. That marks a one-point drop from the previous survey, which is within the poll’s margin of error.