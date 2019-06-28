Hot air: Did you watch the second round of Democratic debates last night? Don’t worry if not, because we did, and we chronicled our myriad thoughts. We examined the nature of Joe Biden’s meandering performance and his viral faceoff with Kamala Harris, found ourselves bizarrely charmed by Marianne Williamson, and took a sweeping look at the overlarge field and ranked the candidates per their current nomination chances. And check out the latest issue of our campaign newsletter, the Surge, to see which candidates are, well, Surging this week.

Cops and Roberts: The current term of the Supreme Court just finished, with Chief Justice John Roberts assuming the swing-vote position that Anthony Kennedy originally held. How did that go? Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern analyze the chief’s opinions and dissents and figure out just what exactly causes him to flip. And in other justice opinions, Eric Segall argues that Clarence Thomas is correct in saying that SCOTUS routinely overturns precedent.

Kids: After hearing stories of migrant children being forcibly separated from their parents at the border, activists have asked how the right-wingers of the Trump administration can claim to be “pro-life” and yet let these children die under their watch. Rebecca Onion looks at the history of how children have been perceived in this country and finds a surprising reason for why the United States has been crueler to its young ones than many other countries have been.

For fun: The weirdest three minutes of the second Democratic debate.

Go to hell, Chuck Todd,

Nitish