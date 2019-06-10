What Next

Why Gun Bills in Virginia Always Die

A delegate whose life was changed by gun violence talks about all the forces at work to stop new gun laws from going into effect.

Before Chris Hurst was a legislator in Virginia’s House of Delegates, he was a local news anchor. Working out of the same newsroom as his then-girlfriend, Alison Parker. Alison was tragically shot and killed on live TV alongside her colleague Adam Ward nearly four years ago. In the years that followed Chris has been a proponent of gun control in a state that is reluctant to change its gun laws. In the wake of the mass shooting at Virginia Beach on May 31, Virginia’s democratic governor called for a special legislative session to consider new gun laws in the state, but will the Republican Legislature rise to the occasion?

Guest: Chris Hurst, delegate in the Virginia House of Delegates for the state’s 12th District.

