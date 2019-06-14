Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, who doesn’t get to be at the debates?

In the interview, David Epstein’s new book Change: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World is all about how having a wide base of knowledge is so much better than narrowing your focus. He’s here to talk Roger Federer versus Tiger Woods, how fiction helped him retool his book, and what Malcolm Gladwell got wrong.

In the Spiel, this is stupid.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.