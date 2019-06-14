The Gist

A Generalist and a Scholar

To succeed you need to diversify your knowledge base.

By



On The Gist, who doesn’t get to be at the debates?

In the interview, David Epstein’s new book Change: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World is all about how having a wide base of knowledge is so much better than narrowing your focus. He’s here to talk Roger Federer versus Tiger Woods, how fiction helped him retool his book, and what Malcolm Gladwell got wrong.

In the Spiel, this is stupid.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.

