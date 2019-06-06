To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss the new revelations in the census case, Trump’s threatened tariffs, and the criminal charges against the school safety officer who failed to confront the Parkland shooter.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• Tara Bahrampour and Robert Barnes for the Washington Post: “Despite Trump Administration Denials, New Evidence Suggests Census Citizenship Question Was Crafted to Benefit White Republicans”

• Audra D. S. Burch and Alan Blinder for the New York Times: “Parkland Officer Who Stayed Outside During Shooting Faces Criminal Charges”

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

• Emily: Emily chatted about the news that Tarari, who is featured in her Slate podcast Charged, is headed to college.

• John: Pew Research Center: “Many Americans Say Made-Up News Is a Critical Problem That Needs To Be Fixed”

• David: Maria Sacchetti for the Washington Post: “Trump Administration Cancels English Classes, Soccer, Legal Aid for Unaccompanied Child Migrants in U.S. Shelters”; Caitlin Dickson for Yahoo: “Border Patrol Is Confiscating Migrant Kids’ Medicine, U.S. Doctors Say”

• Listener chatter from Starbuck & Ripley Forever @JDRanneyMan: Alexis C.

Madrigal for the Atlantic: “The Collapsing Crime Rates of the ’90s Might Have Been Driven by Cellphones”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John discuss protests of U.S. presidents traveling abroad.

